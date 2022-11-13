AAP announces second list of 117 candidates for Delhi MCD polls3 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 09:02 AM IST
The AAP Political Affairs Committee, led by Kejriwal, held a marathon meeting to finalize the candidate list.
The second of 117 candidates has been released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Delhi MCD polls. Earlier, on 11 November, AAP had released the first list 134 candidates.