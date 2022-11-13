The second of 117 candidates has been released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Delhi MCD polls. Earlier, on 11 November, AAP had released the first list 134 candidates.

The MCD elections will take place on December 4, according to the Election Commission. Results will be released on December 7.

The party released a statement in which it stated that "people's choice has become the party's voice" and that, following their rise to the top of all surveys, "old party workers" topped the second list of candidates.

"As many as 117 old and hardworking party volunteers with a strong presence in their areas have got precedence in the ticket distribution," read the statement.

Our 2nd list of candidates for the upcoming MCD elections is here!



Congratulations to all 💐



Delhi will ‘Vote for Jhaadu’ to clean the ‘3 Garbage Mountains’ gifted by the BJP.#MCDMeinBhiKejriwal pic.twitter.com/fGKMRhTSSk — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 12, 2022

The AAP Political Affairs Committee, led by Kejriwal, held a marathon meeting to finalize the candidate list.

The AAP had surveyed all candidates and solicited public feedback prior to issuing tickets. More than 20,000 members of the party had applied to run in the upcoming elections.

The AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) met on Saturday for the second day in a row to finalize the candidate list and talk about other things related to the polls.

Besides other senior members, the meeting also included Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai.

"The purpose of the PAC meeting today was to review the surveys and data regarding the remaining MCD wards upon which the party had not announced the candidates," it said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to tell the public about five things that they have done in the MCD in the last 15 years.

"Forget even five things, let them come out and tell us about two things that they have done in the MCD. They just hold press conferences and abuse Arvind Kejriwal 24 hours in a day. They have called me a fraudster, a terrorist, a Khalistani, and whatnot. What kind of politics is this?"he said at a press conference.

Accusing the saffron party of indulging in "negative politics", he said, "People do not like negative politics and false accusations. In the last seven to eight months, particularly since V K Saxena was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, the BJP has consistently been involved in the politics of accusations and spreading hatred against the elected government in Delhi. The people are tired of such politics."

The Delhi chief minister also said that the BJP had done everything in its power to prevent his government from working, but the AAP has finished the projects it started, despite all obstacles.

"Delhiites have been seeing this and therefore, we are confident that they will not vote for the BJP in the upcoming MCD elections. We can tell the people what we will give them in the MCD in the next five years and just yesterday, we released 10 guarantees for them."

"The BJP has no plans for the MCD. All they do is abuse Kejriwal. Let me tell them clearly, simply abusing Kejriwal is not going to get them any votes," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has also released its first list of 232 candidates for the civic body elections. The nominees included 126 women, three Muslims, seven Sikhs, and nine former mayors.

With inputs from PTI