The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has submitted an application to the Mumbai Police today, demanding that a case be registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her reported remarks that India attained freedom in 2014 and what it got in 1947 was "alms".

The AAP's national executive member Preeti Sharma Menon termed the remarks as “seditious and inflammatory".

The party strongly condemns the derogatory statement made by Ranaut- claiming that the country's independence of 1947 was "bheek" and not real independence, Menon wrote on Twitter.

Menon also said that they have submitted an application to the Mumbai Police, requesting action against Ranaut for her "seditious and inflammatory statements", under Indian Penal Code Sections 504, 505 and 124A.

Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow, under sections 504, 505 and 124A.

Hope to see some action @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/9WxFXJFnEn — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) November 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Congress's Gaurav Pandhi said, "The RSS could never accept the fact that their British masters were forced to leave in 1947. Their slavery knew no bounds. No wonder they didn't hoist the tricolour for half a century. The return of slavery in 2014 was their 'independence'. Kangana Ranaut is just one of them."

Earlier today, BJP Lok Sabha member Varun Gandhi also slammed Ranaut for her remarks, and said it is an anti-national act and must be called out as such.

He also posted a short clip of Ranaut's remarks during a new channel programme in which she is heard saying in Hindi, "That was not freedom but 'bheekh' (alms), and the freedom came in 2014."

Ranaut, who was recently given the Padma Shri, was apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014. She has sparked controversy in the past with her right wing comments and jibes at opposition politicians.

Several users on social media platforms have criticised Ranaut for her comments, with many chastising the actor for ‘insulting India’s freedom fighters’. Kangana also mentioned Veer Savarkar, Lakshmibai, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by name during her monologue.

With agency inputs

