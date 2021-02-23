AAP winning candidates celebrate with their supporters after the results of Gujarat local bodies elections, in Surat on Tuesday. (ANI photo)

AAP bags 27 seats in Surat municipal polls, Congress fails to open account

08:11 PM IST

ANI

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 93 out of 120 seats to emerge as the winner. The Congress could not open its account in Surat