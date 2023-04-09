The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched the ‘Show your Degree’ campaign, just a week after a Gujarat Court fined the party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ₹25,000 for seeking details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degrees.

The campaign was launched by Delhi education minister Atishi in a press conference. The AAP leader also urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to do the same.

AAP from their official Twitter account posted a video from the press conference held by Atishi on Sunday. In the video posted, Atishi is seen flaunting her degree certificates for the reporters to see.

In the tweet, AAP mentioned Atishi holds an undergraduate degree from Delhi University and a dual Post graduate degree from Oxford University.

“Delhi University, St Stephen College will proudly attest to the fact that Atishi has studied in the institution", AAP tweeted.

Delhi University, St Stephen College गर्व से बताएंगे कि Atishi ने यहां से पढ़ाई की



Allahabad University से Ex PM Chandra Shekhar ने पढ़ाई की



Gujarat University को गर्व होना चाहिए था कि PM Modi वहां से पढ़े हैं

लेकिन हैरानी है Degree दिखाने की जगह Uni. Court चली गई



-@AtishiAAP pic.twitter.com/KfHfttyoRP — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 9, 2023

"We are starting a campaign today. Your leaders will show their degree everyday to you. I have a BA degree from Delhi University and two Master's degree from Oxford. All of them are original," Atishi told reporters in Delhi today.

"I want to ask all leaders to show their degrees, especially BJP leaders," she said, adding AAP leaders will show their degree as part of the campaign.

On 31 March, a Gujarat court imposed a ₹25,000 fine against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic degrees was not needed. The single judge bench also set aside an earlier order by the Chief Information Commission calling for the data to be furnished by the relevant universities.

The CIC had earlier directed the public information officer of the PM's office and the PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Modi's graduate and postgraduate degrees.

In April 2016, then CIC M Sridhar Acharyulu had directed the Delhi University and the Gujarat University to provide information to Kejriwal on the degrees that Modi received. Three months later, the Gujarat High Court stayed the CIC order after the varsity approached it against that order.