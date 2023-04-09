AAP begins ‘show your degree’ campaign after Guj HC ruling on PM Modi's degrees2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 07:24 PM IST
- The campaign was launched by Delhi education minister Atishi in a press conference. The AAP leader also urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to do the same.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched the ‘Show your Degree’ campaign, just a week after a Gujarat Court fined the party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ₹25,000 for seeking details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degrees.
