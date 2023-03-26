AAP, BJP rage as anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler joins Congress protest

The Aam Aadmi Party may have been vocal in its support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification, but the two parties appear to once again be at loggerheads. The Congress' Sankalp Satyagraha faced flak from the BJP and AAP on Sunday after 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler joined the protest. The latter had been elected as an All India Congress Committee member in February.

“Congress has to understand this, that whether it is 1984 riots or any other issue hurting people's sentiments, the people involved in such activities should be cornered. Congress should not delay in cornering such people. Because, it is Congress' loss only, not ours," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told news agency ANI.

"It is clear what kind of a Satyagraha they (Congress) are doing. The killer of Sikhs (Jagdish Tytler) has joined this Satyagraha. Congress cannot stay without Tytler. He is invited by the party to every event," added BJP leader RP Singh.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday after a Surat court handed him a two year jail term in a criminal defamation case. Following this, the party had organised a pan-India 'Sankalp Satyagraha' protest.

Once a prominent Congress leader, Tytler's name had figured in a report of the Nanavati Commission which probed into the anti-Sikh riots. While the former MP has denied the allegations, report submitted by the Justice Nanavati Commission contends that Tytler had 'very probably' had a hand in organising the attacks. He had however been given a clean chit by the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies)