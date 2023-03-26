AAP, BJP rage as anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler joins Congress protest

The Aam Aadmi Party may have been vocal in its support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification, but the two parties appear to once again be at loggerheads. The Congress' Sankalp Satyagraha faced flak from the BJP and AAP on Sunday after 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler joined the protest. The latter had been elected as an All India Congress Committee member in February.

