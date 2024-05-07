LG VK Saxena faced criticism from Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj for the police force's ruin and deteriorating law and order in Delhi. The AAP leader highlighted specific incidents to support claims.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on May 7, blamed Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. The party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has accused LG Saxena of “ruining" the police force in the capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj launched a direct attack on the Delhi Lieutenant Governor. During a press conference, he spoke about a number of incidents to highlight his claims about the city’s worsening law administration.

Also Read: 'Take decisions, don't blame others': Delhi LG VK Saxena writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal over AAP ‘water scheme’ Bharadwaj spoke about a murder in Jaffrabad, where a man had been killed in broad daylight in front of other people. The AAP leader said that the man, who had been stabbed multiple times, was a murder witness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He spoke about a firing incident outside a car showroom in Tilak Nagar. The AAP leader also spoke about the murder of a BSF soldier.

"The law-and-order situation has deteriorated in the last few months. The National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) data shows that Delhi has the highest crime rate (in the country). For a one-lakh population, 1,832 crimes were reported, seven times higher than the national average," PTI quoted Bhardwaj as saying.

Also Read: Delhi LG removes 223 DCW employees over alleged irregularities, ex-chief Swati Maliwal reacts “He’s unable to do what he’s supposed to. Instead, he’s pointing fingers at others," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This shows LG V K Saxena's inefficiency. He has two things to take care of -- police and the DDA (Delhi Development Authority). But under him, the police force has been completely ruined," The Health Minister of Delhi said.

According to the MLA from Greater Kailash, LG Saxena is unable to “oversee police". He asked the Lieutenant Governor to “do his own work and stop interfering in the work of the Delhi government".

There was no immediate reaction from the LG's office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP accused of being funded by Khalistani groups LG Saxena, on May 6, recommended a fresh investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against CM Kejriwal and his party. He, In a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, accused AAP of receiving a "staggering amount of $16 million in funding from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022", ANI reported.

(With agency inputs)

