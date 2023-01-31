AAP, BRS to boycott President Murmu's address to Parliament - here's why1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Sanjay Singh, AAP leader and MP said that the party is boycotting the joint sitting of Parliament as the government has failed on all fronts and has not fulfilled its promises.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will boycott President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's failure on all fronts of governance, according to the news agency PTI.
