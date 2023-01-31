Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will boycott President Droupadi Murmu 's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's failure on all fronts of governance, according to the news agency PTI.

BRS leader K Keshava Rao provided this information to the media persons on Monday. The President will address the members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall today, the first day of the Budget session.

Rao also said that his party is boycotting in protest against the failure of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on all fronts of governance. He said the AAP will also join the BRS in the boycott.

Sanjay Singh, AAP leader and MP said that the party is boycotting the joint sitting of Parliament as the government has failed on all fronts and has not fulfilled its promises, as per PTI reports.

Both the leaders clarified that they and their parties respect the President and the President's chair but they are boycotting the address to protest against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence today, January 31, with the address by the President of India to a Joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses on the first day of the Session. The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha. Later, the Budget will be tabled in Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao is eyeing for arole in national politicsand has been working on cobbling an alliance of opposition parties.

(With PTI inputs)