AAP calls meeting of MLAs, councillors to address police-wrestler scuffle

The Aam Aadmi Party has called a meeting of party MLAs, councillors, and other office bearers on Thursday to discuss the recent clash between wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, Gopal Rai, the Delhi state convener informed.
As reported by PTI, late on Wednesday night, a scuffle occurred between the wrestlers holding a demonstration at Jantar Mantar and a few police officers. This resulted in a couple of protesters sustaining head injuries.
"We will hold a meeting at the party office at noon to discuss the scuffle," Rai added.
The police further informed that four individuals, including Deepender Hooda, a Congress leader, and Somnath Bharti, an MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party, were taken into custody following the scuffle.
Several award-winning wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi Police on Thursday made a heavy deployment of security personnel at Jantar Mantar where a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters.
Multiple barricades have been put up around the protest site and no one is being allowed in. It comes after wrestlers called for farmers and their leaders to assemble at the protest site on Thursday morning.
The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from PTI)
