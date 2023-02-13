The Delhi mayoral election that has found itself in trouble after repeated allegations and accusation that also resulted in several postponements over time, found a new resolution, as the Supreme Court of India ruled that nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will not be able to vote in the mayoral election.

The apex court reiterated that the constitutional provision is "very clear" on the voting eligibility of a nominated candidate for the Delhi mayoral election.

The bench of justices led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was hearing a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi.

"Nominated members cannot go for election. The constitutional provision is very clear," the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, orally observed.

"Nominated members should not vote. That is very well settled. It is very clear Mr Jain," the CJI added.

AAP welcomed the decision by the apex court. They took to microblogging site Twitter to post a video lauding the decision.

"Today the Supreme Court has made it clear - Nominated Councilors (Aldermen) cannot vote. We thank the Supreme Court that there is one institution left in the country where there is rule of law, on which there is no pressure from the Central Government or anyone else. -AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj"

-AAP MLA @Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/Ntl94pRWxN — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2023

For the first time in 15 years, the AAP overturned the canonical consensus of the voters of Delhi and won the municipal election defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shelly sought an early holding of the mayoral poll, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the office of Delhi lieutenant governor, said the 16 February poll would be postponed to a date after 17 February.

This means, the previously scheduled Delhi mayoral election on Thursday 16 February has further been postponed.

The petitioner had moved the apex court on February 7, a day after the MCD House failed to elect a mayor for the third time following a ruckus as the AAP objected to the presiding officer saying that the aldermen nominated by the LG will vote in the election.

Both the BJP and the AAP have accused each other of preventing the mayoral poll, with the bone of contention being the appointment of aldermen and their voting rights in the House.

The AAP, which has a majority with 134 out of 250 elected members, has alleged that the BJP is trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to the nominated members.

The mayoral election in the national capital was stalled last month for the second time as the MCD House was adjourned indefinitely by the lieutenant governor-appointed presiding officer, following a ruckus created by some councillors.

The first meeting of the newly-elected MCD House was also adjourned on January 6 amid clashes between AAP and BJP members.