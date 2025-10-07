Arvind Kejriwal's new address in Delhi is 95 Lodhi Estate – Know who lives next door

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, has been allotted the bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate in the national capital.

Kejriwal will stay at this Type-VII bungalow, the AAP confirmed, adding that the accommodation was allocated to him after the "Delhi High Court rapped the Centre on the issue".

"Kejriwal has been allotted an official bungalow by the Centre after it was scolded by the Delhi High Court. He was entitled to a bungalow since he is the convener of a national party," AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda told PTI Videos.

The previous occupant of 95 Lodhi Estate was Iqbal Singh Lalpura, former IPS officer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. Arvind Kejriwal’s wife visited the bungalow earlier on Monday.

Arvind Kejriwal's neighbours in the new address would Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who lives in 97 Lodhi Estate. The bungalow number 94 is allotted to retired Rear Admiral Dhiren Vig.

4 bedroom house for Arvind Kejriwal As the convenor of AAP, a national party, Kejriwal is entitled to a government-allotted residence in Delhi.

Kejrwiwal's new bungalow has four bedrooms, a hall, a waiting room, and a dining room. It has two lawns, one of which is small. The present camp office has two rooms, while the staff, living in the staff quarters, have been based here for nearly a decade.

The allotment follows scrutiny by the Delhi High Court, which had criticised delays and emphasised the need for transparency in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA) handling of government residences.

MoHUA, through its Directorate of Estates, controls the allotment and maintenance of bungalows reserved for senior ministers, MPs, judges, and bureaucrats, according to officials aware of the development.

Last month, the Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre for delaying its decision in allotting a residential accommodation to Kejriwal in the national capital.

AAP wanted Mayawati's Bungalow for Kejriwal The AAP had requested that the central government allocate the bungalow at 35, Lodhi Estate, which was previously used by Mayawati, but it was already assigned in July to Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.



Mayawati had moved out of 35, Lodhi Estate in May 2025, a year after it was allotted to her. Before that, she was allotted 29, Lodhi Estate as her official residence. In February 2024 the government changed the allotment, giving it to the Bahujan Samaj Party as its office.

Kejriwal resided at an accommodation on 6 Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines while he was the Chief Minister, until September 2024, when he resigned as CM. The BJP had made it a major election issue in Delhi, calling the house "Sheesh Mahal" and vowing that its chief minister would not stay there.

After resigning as chief minister, Kejriwal shifted to a government bungalow allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Ashok Mittal.

In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance department initiated an inquiry, at the direction of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, into allegations of “irregularities and cost escalation" in the renovation of the Civil Lines bungalow by the PWD.

Currently, the CBI is investigating the matter based on a complaint filed by the then Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta,with Saxena in December 2024.