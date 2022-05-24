AAP chief Kejriwal in tears after Punjab CM sacked state health minister

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Punjab CM said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He said that he has sacked Singla from the cabinet and directed Police to register a case against him
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was brought to tears after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sacked state's health minister Vijay Singla over complaints of corruption against him.
“Proud of you Bhagwant. You action has brought tears to my eyes. Whole nation today feels proud of AAP (sic)," Kejriwal took to Twitter to say.
The chief minister himself announced the removal of Singla from the council of ministers.
Mann said the decision was made after he came to know that Singla was allegedly demanding one per cent commission in tenders and purchases of his department.
The chief minister said that he has also directed the police to register a case against Singla.
Punjab's Anti-Corruption Branch has arrested Singla.
"A case was brought to my notice in which one minister in my government was demanding one per cent commission from each tender or purchase of his department. I took this case very seriously. Only I knew this case. Neither media nor opposition knew it," Mann said in a video message.
"I am taking strict action against that minister and I am removing him from the cabinet. I am also giving directions to the police to register a case against him," he said, adding, "That minister's name is Vijay Singla. He was the health minister."
Mann said that Singla was allegedly involved in wrongdoings in his department and he has also admitted to the same.
Asserting that the AAP government has zero tolerance for corruption, Mann pointed out that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also removed his food and supplies minister in 2015 and handed over the case to the CBI.
"I will not tolerate corruption of a single rupee. We want to turn Punjab into a corruption-free state" Mann asserted.
The Punjab chief minister said some parties will now point out that one of the AAP ministers was found involved in corruption within just two months, but then "it is I who is taking action".
Vijay Singla, 52, was elected MLA from the Mansa seat. He had defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala. Singla is a dental surgeon.
