"This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, referring to the explosive report on the use of Israeli Pegasus spyware . Shah alleged that the report was timed to cause disruptions in Parliament.

The Union Home Minister even used a phrase his critics have often used to target him -- "Aap chronology samjhiye (understand the chronology)."

"People have often associated this phrase with me in lighter vein but today I want to seriously say - the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions...Aap Chronology Samjhiye!" Shah said.

He further added: "This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers. Disrupters are global organisations which do not like India to progress. Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. People of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection."

Responding to the report that "humiliated India", Shah said, "In what seemed like a perfect cue, late last evening we saw a report which has been amplified by a few sections with only one aim - to do whatever is possible and humiliate India at the world stage, peddle the same old narratives about our nation and derail India’s development trajectory."

Disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India’s development trajectory through their conspiracies. Monsoon session will bear new fruits of progress.https://t.co/cS0MCxe8aO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 19, 2021

An international media consortium reported on Sunday that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through an Israeli spyware sold only to government agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.