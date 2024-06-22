AAP claims Kejriwal ‘lost 8 kg weight’ since arrest; seeks AIIMS recommended ‘paratha and puri’ diet for Delhi CM

  • The Delhi High Court on Friday put an interim stay on the bail granted to Kejriwal by a trial court in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government. The HC is likely to pronounce its reserved verdict on the trial court's bail granted to Kejriwal next week.

PTI
Updated09:42 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, has lost eight kilograms of weight since his arrest on March 21, the AAP said on Saturday, while adding that a medical board of the AIIMS has recommended including "paratha and puri" in his diet.

The Delhi High Court on Friday put an interim stay on the bail granted to Kejriwal by a trial court in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government. The high court is likely to pronounce its reserved verdict on the trial court's bail granted to Kejriwal next week.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the regular weight loss of the Delhi chief minister is "highly worrisome".

On March 21, the day he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kejriwal weighed 70 kg. The weight dropped to 63.5 kg on June 2 and further, to 62 kg on June 22, the party claimed.

"The medical board of the AIIMS, in view of the dropping weight of Chief Minister Kejriwal, has recommended to include paratha and puri in his diet," the statement said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has got a few blood tests of Kejriwal conducted, it said, adding that the tests for heart ailments and cancer have not been conducted yet.

The AAP said earlier, doctors of the Max hospital had recommended some tests for Kejriwal in view of his weight loss, including those for heart and cancer. The AAP national convenor had sought an extension of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court by another week after June 2 to get the tests conducted, the party added.

The apex court, which had granted bail to Kejriwal for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, refused to extend it further.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaAAP claims Kejriwal ‘lost 8 kg weight’ since arrest; seeks AIIMS recommended ‘paratha and puri’ diet for Delhi CM

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,492.00959.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00164.00
    Delhi
    74,710.00816.00
    Kolkata
    74,856.001,323.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.06
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue