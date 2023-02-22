'The goons lost': AAP cheers as candidate Shelly Oberoi wins Delhi mayor polls
The proceedings of the municipal House began on Wednesday to elect the new mayor of Delhi, the exercise taking place after much delay since the high-stakes civic polls.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Shelly Oberoi was elected the Mayor of Delhi on Wednesday, securing 150 votes and defeating BJP candidate Rekha Gupta by 34 votes. The elections took place after numerous delays and a Supreme Court order calling for the situation to be resolved at the earliest. The polls had previously been stalled amid ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.
