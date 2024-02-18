AAP, Congress ‘mutually agreed’ to go solo in Punjab says Arvind Kejriwal, rules out any ‘hostility’
AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had ‘mutually agreed’ to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Punjab separately and there is no bitterness between the two parties over the issue
AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had "mutually agreed" to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab separately and there is no bitterness between the two parties over the issue.
The AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP said the party wants to contest six seats in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and offer just one to the Congress.
It is important to note that the national capital has seven parliamentary seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered victory over all the seven seats in not only 2014 but also in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann—who ousted Congress from power in the last Assembly election— had announced that the party had decided to contest all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab alone.
Reacting to Mann’s announcement, Partap Singh Bajwa, one of the Congress's top leaders in Punjab and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, had 'thanked' the state Chief Minister and said this is exactly what the Congress wants.
"There is a difference between Punjab and other states. Here, they (AAP) are in the government and we are the principal opposition. How can both of us get together," NDTV quoted Bajwa as saying.
"If we get together, the anti-incumbency vote is going to shift, either to the BJP or to the Akali Dal. How can we relinquish our position? Congress is on the comeback train. This way, we will finish our existence. We have to preserve our vote bank and build on it. This is much better for both (Congress and AAP)," the Congress leader had told NDTV.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!