As the ruckus inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued on Friday, an AAP councillor collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre. The councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed at Delhi Civic Centre once again and jostled, manhandled, and rained blows on each other.

The videos from the clashes are doing rounds on social media where the physical brawl is visible. AAP Councillor, Ashok Kumar Maanu who collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre, appeared before the media with other Councillors of his party.

"They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. BJP goons did this," the councillors from AAP said.

AAP MLA Atishi condemned the violence and said that the country is watching. She added that those who attacked the Mayor of the MCD, Shelly Oberoi will be sent behind bars.

“What behavior is this? This is shameful and condemnable. The country is seeing this. BJP should accept their defeat. I request BJP to stop their goondaism. Those who have attacked the Mayor will be sent behind bars," AAP leader Atishi said on ruckus in Civic Centre.

“Today BJP showed goondaism in the Civic center. A standing committee election was going on. When counting started BJP realized they were losing & they created a ruckus. The mayor was attacked & physically assaulted by the BJP male member," Atishi added.

While alleging election tampering, BJP leader Vijender Gupta alleged that several of our councillors are injured in fist fights.

“Election results are being tampered with, wrong announcements are being made & they're indulging in fist fights. Several of our Councillors were injured. FIR is being lodged. The manner in which they've been beaten up, AAP has shown that they are a party of goons," Vijender Gupta said.

The clashes erupted as counting for the six-member standing committee of the MCD was underway. The panel is the highest decision-making body of the house.

With inputs from ANI

