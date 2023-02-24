AAP councillor collapses amid AAP-BJP clashes, says 'BJP goons even attacked women'
- Ruckus broke out at Delhi Civic Centre once again as AAP and BJP Councillors jostled, manhandled and rained blows on each other
As the ruckus inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued on Friday, an AAP councillor collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre. The councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed at Delhi Civic Centre once again and jostled, manhandled, and rained blows on each other.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×