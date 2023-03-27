AAP, Delhi LG tussle intensifies over power subsidy

AAP, Delhi LG tussle intensifies over power subsidy2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 02:45 PM IST
The controversy arose after Power Minister Atishi alleged on Friday that senior officials in the power department were attempting to obstruct the free power scheme in collusion with the lieutenant governor's office
The dispute between the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor's office has intensified over the city's free electricity scheme. On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the LG's office of plotting to terminate the scheme, a claim that the office refuted as false and misleading.
