AAP, Delhi LG tussle intensifies over power subsidy

The dispute over the power subsidy began on March 10 when the LG asked the chief secretary to instruct the power department to present the statutory advice of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) before the council of ministers. The DERC's recommendation was to continue the subsidy only for consumers with up to 5KV sanctioned load, a move that could have saved the exchequer ₹200 crore annually by covering nearly 95% of the total consumers availing subsidies.

