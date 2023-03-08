AAP flags ‘life threat’ to jailed Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal meditates 'for India'2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 04:35 PM IST
The claims have since been refuted by prison officials who insisted that the politician was residing in a segregated ward.
The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is facing ‘life threats’ in Tihar Jail, cohabiting with ‘hardened criminals with many murder cases’. The claims have since been refuted by prison officials who insisted that the politician was residing in a segregated ward. Meanwhile party chief Arvind Kejriwal is undertaking a day long meditation to ‘pray for India’.
