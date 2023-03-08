The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is facing ‘life threats’ in Tihar Jail, cohabiting with ‘hardened criminals with many murder cases’. The claims have since been refuted by prison officials who insisted that the politician was residing in a segregated ward. Meanwhile party chief Arvind Kejriwal is undertaking a day long meditation to ‘pray for India’.

“Manish Sisodia has been assigned a segregated ward keeping his security in mind. The ward of CJ-1, where he is lodged has minimum number of inmates who are not gangsters and are maintaining good conduct inside the jail," officials said on Wednesday afternoon.

Refuting the ‘unfounded’ allegations levelled by top AAP leaders, prison authorities said that the arrangements had been made as per jail rules to ensure Sisodia's safety and security.

“A separate cell makes it possible for him to meditate or do other activities without any disturbance," they added.

Earlier on Wednesday AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had alleged that the former Minister was being housed in Tihar's jail cell number 1 alongside criminals charged with heinous crimes.

“An undertrial prisoner is never kept at cell no 1. They are very hardened criminals with many murder cases. Some of them are not even mentally sound. It won't matter to them if there is another case added. We are political rivals but will the Centre now commit political murders?" he had asked.

“We have concerns that Manish Sisodia has life threats. Why are you so scared of him? Has any first-time prisoner been kept with such criminals?" added AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

As two of his top lieutenants remain behind bars, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed a day-long pooja for the "betterment of the country" on Wednesday. A day earlier the CM had said he would pray for the country on Holi as ‘those doing good work were being arrested while those looting the country were getting away’.

(With inputs from agencies)