This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Distributing free electricity was one of the first pre-poll promises made by the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on June 29, 2021
Earlier, Punjab used to provide free power to the agricultural sector and 200 free units to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, and people falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL)
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Fulfilling one of the pre-election promises, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced 300 units of free electricity for Punjab residents from July 1.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Fulfilling one of the pre-election promises, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced 300 units of free electricity for Punjab residents from July 1.
According to Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, "Government of Punjab announces 300 units of free electricity for households from July 1st, 2022".
According to Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, "Government of Punjab announces 300 units of free electricity for households from July 1st, 2022".
A few days ago, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang had indicated that the Punjab government's blueprint for giving 300 units of free electricity to people is almost ready and soon an announcement will be made.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A few days ago, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang had indicated that the Punjab government's blueprint for giving 300 units of free electricity to people is almost ready and soon an announcement will be made.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Distributing free electricity was one of the first pre-poll promises made by the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on June 29, 2021. He said that AAP would provide free electricity to every household without any discrimination.
Distributing free electricity was one of the first pre-poll promises made by the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on June 29, 2021. He said that AAP would provide free electricity to every household without any discrimination.
Earlier, Punjab used to provide free power to the agricultural sector and 200 free units to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, and people falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) as per a scheme introduced in 2016.
Earlier, Punjab used to provide free power to the agricultural sector and 200 free units to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, and people falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) as per a scheme introduced in 2016.
Kejriwal had also promised that his party would ensure a round-the-clock power supply in Punjab and waive pending electricity bills if it wins the next Assembly polls.
Kejriwal had also promised that his party would ensure a round-the-clock power supply in Punjab and waive pending electricity bills if it wins the next Assembly polls.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last month, the AAP Party witnessed a landslide victory, winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats. It emerged as the only single party to win these many seats since 1977-the first year when the state elections were held on 117 seats.
Last month, the AAP Party witnessed a landslide victory, winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats. It emerged as the only single party to win these many seats since 1977-the first year when the state elections were held on 117 seats.