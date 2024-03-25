'AAP got ₹133.54 crore from Khalistani groups…': Gurpatwant Singh Pannun levels new charge against Arvind Kejriwal
Separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun alleged that AAP received ₹133.54 crore from Khalistani groups between 2014-2022. Accuses Arvind Kejriwal of proposing terrorist release for funding. This comes mere days after the Delhi CM was arrested in connection with the excise policy scam.
Separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party received from ₹133.54 crore Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022. A video message from the Sikhs For Justice leader also suggested that Kejriwal had struck a ‘deal’ in 2014 to release convicted terrorist Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar in exchange for funding. Pannun said that Khalistanis would now 'seek' answers from the AAP about its failure to uphold various promises.