Separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party received from ₹133.54 crore Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022. A video message from the Sikhs For Justice leader also suggested that Kejriwal had struck a ‘deal’ in 2014 to release convicted terrorist Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar in exchange for funding. Pannun said that Khalistanis would now 'seek' answers from the AAP about its failure to uphold various promises.

According to the US and Canada-based separatist leader, Kejriwal had proposed the release in 2014 during a New York meeting with pro-Khalistan Sikhs. Bhullar is one of the 1993 Delhi bomb blast convicts whose application for premature release was denied for the seventh consecutive time in January this year. A blame-game had erupted after Shiromani Akali Dal accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government of rejecting the plea — a charge that was vehemently denied by the Punjab unit of AAP.

Earlier this year, Pannun had also accused Kejriwal and fellow CM Bhagwant Mann of accepting donations worth $6 million from Khalistani supporters based out of the US and Canada. At the time, he had cautioned the two about possible consequences if SFJ leaders were not released by February. The warning came after the Punjab Police arrested three of his associates on charges of spreading pro-Khalistan ideology and communal terror via social media.

The AAP has also been linked to Khalistani entities by Opposition leaders and critics over the years. Senior BJP leader Amarinder Singh — then the Punjab Congress chief — had claimed in 2016 that he possessed proof of Khalistani funding for AAP. An inquiry into the party's financials, he had opined, would establish the “link" and explain frequent tours of some Punjab AAP leaders to North America.

Allegations of election funding were soon followed by visuals of a hardliner Khalistani terrorist working for the AAP during Assembly polls. Reports published in 2017 indicate that AAP MLA Jaikishan Singh Rodi was photographed with the chief operative of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation as the latter campaigned for his election.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!