Home >News >India >AAP govt going haywire on Covid-19 pandemic, claims Delhi HC
Delhi on Wednesday saw yet another record single-day jump in cases with over 6,800 infections.

AAP govt going haywire on Covid-19 pandemic, claims Delhi HC

1 min read . 04:23 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • A bench comprising of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the city could soon become the 'corona capital of the country'

Expressing displeasure over the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, the High Court Thursday said that the city could soon become the "corona capital of the country".

A bench comprising of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the AAP government has gone completely 'haywire' on the pandemic.

"Delhi Govt has gone completely haywire on the pandemic and Delhi can soon become Corona capital of the country," observed the Delhi HC, adding “We are going to take it very seriously."

The HC also said that the Delhi government took the health of citizens for a ride.

It further claimed that the Delhi government made many claims that they are topping charts in testing but the number of cases have overshot.

The Delhi HC's remarks came while hearing petitions relating to non-payment of salaries to doctors, sanitation workers, teachers working with municipal bodies.

Delhi Covid cases hit new record

Delhi on 4 November saw yet another record single-day jump in coronavirus cases with over 6,800 fresh infections as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the city was witnessing the "third wave" of the deadly virus amid rising pollution levels and festivals.

The AAP government has also started conducting targetted COVID-19 tests in markets and other crowded areas to strengthen its surveillance mechanism.

On Wednesday, 51 new deaths pushed the toll to 6,703.

