AAP lauds Bhagwant Mann govt, warns, ‘if anyone tries to disturb the peace…’1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 03:01 PM IST
The hunt for Khalistan supporter outfit ‘Waris De punjab’ leader and preacher Amritpal Singh is still on, he has now been declared a fugitive by the state government
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led government in Punjab on Saturday launched a crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh. AAP ministers in Delhi commended their fellow's work and said that the crackdown proves AAP can maintain law-and-order in the border state.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×