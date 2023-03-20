Home / News / India /  AAP lauds Bhagwant Mann govt, warns, ‘if anyone tries to disturb the peace…’
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led government in Punjab on Saturday launched a crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh. AAP ministers in Delhi commended their fellow's work and said that the crackdown proves AAP can maintain law-and-order in the border state.

The hunt for Amritpal Singh, which is underway for there days now, is a government operation and not a political one, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

"When AAP came to power in Punjab, we were told that we will not be able to manage a border state. By launching an operation against Amritpal Singh, our party has proved that we can manage the law-and-order situation very well," he said.

Delhi AAP minister Atishi at a press conference said, “The action taken by the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab in two days was commendable. He has sent a message across the country that if anyone tries to disturb the peace, strict action will be taken against him".

Atishi also alleged that the previous governments in Punjab "protected" radical Sikh preachers like Amritpal.

"Previous governments protected these elements trying to breach peace and harmony in Punjab. Stern action by Mann government in Punjab shows AAP does not tolerate or compromise with any law-and-order situation," she said.

The Punjab government has also imposed a restriction on mobile internet services and internet services in Punjab. Since Amritpal is still a fugitive ta large, the state announced that the suspension of internet services will remain till Tuesday. The suspension was imposed on Saturday.

"All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab suspended till March 21 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," the department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab informed in a statement on Monday.

"When a government deals with such sensitive issues, they need to ensure that people don't circulate fake news about it. It is done to maintain peace in the state. Calling services were available for people to communicate," Saurabh Bhardwaj said. 

