AAP launches month-long membership drive in Haryana

AAP launches month-long membership drive in Haryana1 min read . 12:53 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday launched a mega membership drive in Haryana, under which it plans to enroll 10 lakh members over the next one month.
The Aam Aadmi Party launched a massive membership drive in Haryana on Saturday. The party aims to enroll 10 lakh members over the next one month. The launch event was attended by senior AAP leader and party's Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta and other top party leaders.
"Our aim is to enroll 10 lakh new members within a month," Gupta told reporters.
“Every worker of the party will go to every village and every ward. In the next one month, the policies of Aam Aadmi Party will be disseminated to every person of the state. All 90 assembly constituencies will be covered by party workers," added AAP leader Anurag Dhanda.
People can also give a missed call on mobile number 76500-88000 to become active member.
Dhanda said that the party was aiming to build a strong organisational structure in Haryana. The development comes ahead of next year's assembly polls.
Gupta insisted that AAP is the only viable alternative in the political scene of Haryana, where people want good education, better health facilities, a corruption-free governance, and good job opportunities.
He hit out at the BJP-JJP government in the state, saying crime, drug addiction, and unemployment has increased in the state under its rule.
