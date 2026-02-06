AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar by unknown gunmen

AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town by unidentified assailants.

Mausam Jha
Published6 Feb 2026, 09:51 AM IST
AAP leader had arrived at the gurdwara in his Thar vehicle when the assailants opened fire at him. (Photo: PTI/X)

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town by unidentified assailants, police said, news agency PTI reported.

The incident took place in the morning, a senior police official from Jalandhar told the agency over the phone.

Oberoi had arrived at the gurdwara in his Thar vehicle when the attackers, riding a two-wheeler, opened fire on him, PTI reported.

He was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar but died from his injuries, police said.

After the incident, a police force arrived at the scene.

Further investigations are underway, police said, adding that CCTV footage is being scanned to trace the assailants.

(With inputs from PTI)

