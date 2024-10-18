AAP leader Satyendar Jain emerges from prison on bail after two years: ‘Atishi ji you will also have to go to jail…’

AAP leader Satyendar Jain was released from jail on Friday — more than two years after he was imprisoned in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. The former minister claimed that he had been arrested to stall the AAP government's projects such as Mohalla Clinics and Yamuna river cleaning. He also alleged that senior members of the party — such as Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh — had been arrested to dissuade common people from joining politics in the country.