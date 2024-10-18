AAP leader Satyendar Jain was released from jail after over two years related to the Delhi excise policy scam. He claims his arrest aimed to hinder AAP projects and alleges that other senior members were targeted to deter public political involvement.
AAP leader Satyendar Jain was released from jail on Friday — more than two years after he was imprisoned in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. The former minister claimed that he had been arrested to stall the AAP government's projects such as Mohalla Clinics and Yamuna river cleaning. He also alleged that senior members of the party — such as Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh — had been arrested to dissuade common people from joining politics in the country.
“Sanjay ji, Kejriwal ji, Manish ji and I are out now, we will do all the work and show now. Atishi ji you will also have to go to jail...We will continue to fight against injustice," he said.