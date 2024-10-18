Business News
AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets bail after two years in Delhi excise policy scam case
18 Oct 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court allows the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case. He was arrested in May 2022 in this case.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court allows the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case.
He was arrested in May 2022 in this case.
