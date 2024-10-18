Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets bail after two years in Delhi excise policy scam case
AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets bail after two years in Delhi excise policy scam case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court allows the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case. He was arrested in May 2022 in this case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court allows the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case.

He was arrested in May 2022 in this case.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.