AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claims ‘preparation on to arrest’ CM Arvind Kejriwal amid ED raids
Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has claimed that ‘preparations are on’ to ‘arrest’ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday claimed that “preparations are on" to “arrest" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues searches at the CM's residence in Civil Lines. “The way police are inside the house of the CM and no one is allowed to enter, it seems the CM's house has been raided. It seems there is preparation to arrest the CM," Saurabh Bharadwaj has said.