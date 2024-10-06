AAP leader shot at after argument with Akali leader in Punjab’s Jalalabad

Punjab news: The clash broke out when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vardev Singh Nonni Mann and other party workers arrived at the BDPO office in Jalalabad.

Updated6 Oct 2024, 01:21 PM IST
Punjab news: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was injured
Punjab news: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was injured

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was injured after gunshots were reportedly fired during a clash at the block development and panchayat office (BDPO) in Jalalabad of Fazilka district on Saturday.

According to the Hindustan Times, the clash broke out when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vardev Singh Nonni Mann and other party workers arrived at the BDPO office. AAP workers were also present at the office, police were quoted as saying.

What happened exactly?

The incident was reported as nominations are being filed by political leaders for the upcoming rural body elections. A relatives of SAD leader Mann is a contesting the polls. Nonni Mann’s camp has reportedly been accused of illegal land possession.

It has now been reported that Mann’s group feared that the nomination papers of their camp would be rejected on a complaint of AAP-backed sarpanch candidate Mandeep Brar. Brar is in the fray from Muhammadewala village.

Violence erupted as AAP supporter Mandeep reportedly got into an argument with the Mann group. Gunshots were fired during the incident.

Mandeep Brar sustained a gunshot wound in his chest and was immediately referred to the DMC in Ludhiana for advanced medical care, the Hindustan Times reported.

Another worker was also injured. His identity is yet to be ascertained. He sustained a shot in his hand and was referred to a hospital in Faridkot.

What did police say

Fazilka SSP Varinder Singh Brar visited the crime scene and reportedly said the accused had a grudge against Mandeep – who had filed a complaint against his opponents regarding an “illegal” possession of panchayat land for a private school in their native village Chak Suhele Wala.

Following the complaint, a state government-issued no-objection certificate for the said school was also withdrawn. A litigation was also filed. Police said the process is on to register a case against the accused. The SSP assured that a thorough investigation is underway.

Elections to over 13,000 gram panchayats in Punjab will be held on October 15.

