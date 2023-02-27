AAP leaders' ‘illegal’ detention created emergency like situation: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj has claimed that around 80% of AAP leaders, including Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, were under detention
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and members on Monday gathered outside the party headquarters before a planned protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation in relation to the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.
