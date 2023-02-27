Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and members on Monday gathered outside the party headquarters before a planned protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation in relation to the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj has claimed that around 80% of AAP leaders, including Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, were under detention. He called the detentions illegal and suggestive of an Emergency-like situation.

AAP MLA Sanjay Singh, along with other AAP leaders, were detained on Sunday for staging a demonstration outside the CBI office, in support of Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, after being questioned for hours.

The AAP has said it will also organise protests across the country, including in the national capital, outside the BJP headquarters, against the arrest of Sisodia.

“Almost 80% of leaders of AAP have been arrested apart from Manish Sisodia. The central government says that they have been detained. Detention is done for a few hours, but AAP leaders have been detained for over 24 hours. It is illegal."

Bhardwaj further said, "The AAP leaders spent the night in police custody. Our district in charges and local leaders have also been arrested. It is a very dangerous sign. It reflects what was done during the Emergency. We seek answers from the central government on what basis have they been arrested." Hindustan Times reported.

Singh and Rai were among those detained while they were protesting outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters on Sunday as Sisodia was being questioned before his arrest. AAP claimed they have not been released yet.

Bharadwaj said they will hold a peaceful protest outside BJP headquarters because the central government is trying to suppress AAP.