AAP loses three key leaders to ED arrests in two different cases between 2022-23. A recap
AAP has issued a statement after MP Singh's arrest, claiming, 'Sanjay Singh speaks for people, his arrest after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain shows BJP's frustration as it is losing to INDIA bloc'
Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. AAP MP Singh joins his party colleagues – former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, and former health minister in Delhi cabinet Satyendar Jain.