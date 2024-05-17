'AAP made accused' in Delhi excise policy case, ED files chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal and his party
The Enforcement Directorate informed the Supreme Court on Friday that the prosecution filed a complaint and named the AAP an accused in the Delhi excise policy case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case, officials said on Friday. This is the eighth charge sheet filed by the ED in this case in which it has arrested 18 people so far.