AAP minister Atishi raps BJP-ruled Haryana for blocking Delhi's water share amid heatwave — 'Lie has been exposed'

  • Atishi has claimed that the water supply has been decreasing continuously since May 23 as Haryana is not releasing Delhi’s share of water.

Livemint
First Published05:42 PM IST
Delhi Water Minister Atishi during a meeting on preparations for the monsoon in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Delhi Water Minister Atishi during a meeting on preparations for the monsoon in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI)

Amid the ongoing tussle between Delhi and Haryana over the issue of water shortage, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday said the amount of water that should be received from Haryana is continuously decreasing.

The national capital has been experiencing severe water shortage amid scorching heatwaves.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi said: “...There has been a severe heatwave in Delhi for the last few weeks, due to which the water consumption has increased. The amount of water that should be received from Haryana is continuously decreasing. Be it Wazirabad Barrage or Munak Canal, Haryana is not releasing water. Due to this, Delhi's WTPs are not working at full capacity. Whereas Haryana is saying that they are releasing all the water. Now Haryana's lie has been exposed in the Supreme Court.”

“Haryana has to release 1,050 cusecs of water. In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, Haryana has informed that from 1 to 22 May 1,049 cusecs of water were released in Munak Canal. But from 23 May, it kept decreasing continuously. Elections in Delhi were on 25 May; in the four days before that, Haryana gave less water to Delhi,” Atishi added.

 

Haryana’s response

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday said he has spoken to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who informed him that water was being provided to the national capital as per its allocated share.

“Spoke to Hon'ble CM, Haryana, Shri Nayab Saini ji yesterday. He reiterated that water was being provided to Delhi as per allocated share and assured of all possible help, despite the state's own constraints due to the ongoing heatwave,” Saxena said in a post on X on Tuesday.

During the past fortnight, the AAP government of Delhi has repeatedly accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of stopping Delhi's share of water.

VK Saxena met Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday and assured them that he would take up the water supply issue with the Haryana government.

He advised them not to indulge in a “blame game” and to resolve issues amicably.

