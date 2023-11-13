Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the campaign to control dust pollution in the national capital has been extended till November 30. The Delhi cabinet minister also informed that the month-long drive against open burning of waste will begin from November 14.

Further, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also informed that measures under Stage IV of Centre's air pollution control plan will continue in Delhi till further orders.

The AAP leader also blamed Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) members of instigating people to burn firecrackers, leading to overnight increase of over 100 points in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI).

Gopal Rai, a minister in the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet, claimed that the crackers burnt in Delhi were sourced from Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Rai further claimed that the police of these states permitted transportation of firecrackers.

Political mudslinging between AAP and BJP members had ensued from when the national capital. Delhi's ministry has blamed the BJP administration in its neighbouring states while, BJP blamed farm stubble burning in AAP governed Punjab.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called for a pollution review meeting with the officers of the Environment Department at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.

This comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) at several places in Delhi-NCR was in the 'severe' or 'severe plus' category for the past several days.

Additionally, the post-Diwali celebrations in the region have posed a matter of concern for the residents in the area and its adjoining places.

Delhi recorded its best air quality on Diwali day in eight years on Sunday, though pollution levels may rise due to burning of firecrackers and low night temperatures.

Delhiites experienced clear skies and abundant sunshine and the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 218 at 4 pm, the best in at least three weeks.

Delhi recorded an AQI of 312 on Diwali last year, 382 in 2021, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

Delhi's air quality improved sharply just ahead of Diwali this year. The improvement can be attributed to intermittent rainfall on Friday and wind speeds favourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

Delhi experienced 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality for two weeks starting October 28 with a suffocating haze lingering over the national capital during the period.

(With agency inputs)

