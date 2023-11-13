AAP minister claims crackers burnt in Delhi were sourced from UP, Haryana as national capital records ‘severe plus’ AQI
Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai blames BJP members for instigating people to burn firecrackers, leading to an increase in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI). Rai claims that the crackers were sourced from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the campaign to control dust pollution in the national capital has been extended till November 30. The Delhi cabinet minister also informed that the month-long drive against open burning of waste will begin from November 14.