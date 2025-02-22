AAP minister in Punjab was heading a ‘non-existent’ dept for 20 months, netizens say ‘elect a clown, expect a circus’

The Punjab government recently reshuffled minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal’s portfolio after it was found that he had been heading the ‘non-existent’ Department of Administrative Reforms for over twenty months. The development has sparked a social media frenzy, with netizens criticising the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government for its oversight.

As per a Punjab government's Gazette notification released on 21 February, 2025, Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will hold the portfolio of NRI Affairs only. Department of Administrative Reforms, which was earlier allocated to Dhaliwal is not in existence.

Advertisement

Punjab government notified about Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal’s reshuffled portfolio in a Gazett notification

No staff allocated, no meetings held for 20 months The AAP minister was heading the department of administrative reforms for nearly two years, but no staff was allocated to the minister, nor any meeting was held, reported The Tribune citing sources.

Advertisement

Dhaliwal is among the senior-most ministers in the Punjab Cabinet led by CM Bhagwant Mann.

Social media reacts to Punjab minister heading ‘non-existent’ dept Several social media users shared their hilarious reactions to the development. Many targeted AAP and claimed that the party failed to govern Punjab under Bhagwant Mann's leadership.

“Elect a clown and expect a circus. Punjab govt under CM Bhagwant Mann on instructions of Super CM Arvind Kejriwal made Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal the minister of ‘Administrative Reforms [sic],” wrote a social media user Amitabh Chaudhary on X.

“Such an oversight not only reflects poorly on the government's internal processes but also undermines public trust. This is embarrassing and completely unacceptable, [sic]” posted another user on X.

A user expressed his disappointment with the development and wrote, “I am not shocked at all. This can happen in a party whose top leadership was in jail under the Curruption charges. “Ham Politics badalne aae hain ji”

Advertisement