AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan granted pre-arrest bail in ‘obstruction of arrest’ case by Delhi Police

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was granted anticipatory bail on furnishing a bond of Rs. 25,000 and one surety in the like amount by the Delhi court in an ‘obstruction of arrest’ case. Amatullah Khan has been accused of obstructing police personnel from arresting Shahwez Khan, an alleged proclaimed offender.

Special judge Jitendra Singh had on February 13 granted protection from arrest to the AAP's Okhla MLA till Monday, and later extended the protection for a day.

Special Judge Singh of Rouse Avenue Court, who was hearing the case on Monday, had asked Delhi Police, “What were you doing with a man, who had secured an anticipatory bail, for 20 minutes?”

“Shahwez Khan has secured anticipatory bail. The supplementary chargesheet has not been filed against him. This is the admitted position…what were the police officers doing with him inside a shop for 20 minutes?” Judge Singh asked Monday.

Delhi police had registered a case against Amanatullah Khan for obstructing public servants in the Jamia Nagar area on February 10. The AAP MLA was granted interim protection and asked to join the investigation.

Delhi Police sought Khan's custody to interrogate him and ascertain if he, too, was present at the scene of the alleged attack.

It also placed CCTV footage and the statements of witnesses on the court's record.

Seeking the AAP MLA’s custody on behalf of the Delhi Police, SPP Srivastava said, “We need to question Amanatullah… we need his custody. He was in that area… he is lying about not being there. We want to investigate why the light went out when we came to question Shahwez.”

“The MLA uses social media… he could have just posted online that police had come to arrest Shahwez…,” he added.