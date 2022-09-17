AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to 4-day ACB custody in corruption case

A day after his arrest, the MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Amanatullah Khan, was sent to the custody of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for four days. The Okhla MLA was arrested by the ACB on Friday in a corruption case related to the alleged misappropriation of Waqf Board funds. This also comes after, a close aide of the MLA was arrested today after one unlicensed pistol with live cartridges was seized from his possession.

