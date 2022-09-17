AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to 4-day ACB custody in corruption case

A special CBI court granted 4-day custody to ACB for questioning AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a corruption case related to the alleged misappropriation of Waqf Board funds
A day after his arrest, the MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Amanatullah Khan, was sent to the custody of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for four days. The Okhla MLA was arrested by the ACB on Friday in a corruption case related to the alleged misappropriation of Waqf Board funds. This also comes after, a close aide of the MLA was arrested today after one unlicensed pistol with live cartridges was seized from his possession.
The ACB demanded 14-day custody of the MLA in the special CBI court but the defense protested and refuted all the charges of corruption.
"Mr. Amanatullah Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and Govt. guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favoritism. The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given statement and issued memorandum against such illegal recruitment," said a press release from the ACB office on Friday.
The ACB also mentioned in court that they were attacked when they went to arrest the AAP MLA. "Four teams were formed and when that team reached for investigation, they were attacked," the ACB told the court.
The anti-corruption agency claimed that apart from the misappropriation of funds, the AAP MLA has also interfered in the appointments on the Waqf board. Out of the 33 vacancies that were there on the board, 27 were filled with candidates from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan's constituency.
The agency seized ₹24 lakh in cash during the search yesterday and also found cash entries worth ₹4 crore received by Amanatullah Khan.
The defense lawyer refuted all the allegations and claimed that anybody can write the name of his client in the entry.
"Lakhs of people voted for me, I am a public figure. I was democratically elected, they filed an FIR against me before the election, what was the intent of this, everyone knows," his lawyer said on behalf of the MLA.
"Mr. Khan appeared before the ACB for investigation when summoned, didn't go to the court to stop it, but they arrested him anyway. ACB should disclose when we did not cooperate in the investigation," he added.
He also addressed the question of relatives being involved in corruption, saying "If any of my relatives have committed any corruption, even if my son has committed any corruption, am I responsible for that?" “It becomes their responsibility, not mine."
Delhi Police trying to picture him as a bad character
Amanatullah Khan's lawyer also mentioned in court his writ petition which the MLA filed in Delhi High Court against Delhi Police. In his plea, the MLA said the Delhi Police was trying to picture him as a bad character in the area.
"On the third of June, the first notice was issued. For two years they were sleeping over it. No action whatsoever. In order to show HC, they start working. This is the first time they called me. I did not seek anticipatory bail. They say I am not cooperating. What is the material you have that I am not cooperating? This diary doesn't mean anything," he said.
