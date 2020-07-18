AAP MLA Atishi donates plasma, urges others to also do it

NEW DELHI : AAP leader and Kalkaji MLA Atishi, who has recovered from COVID-19, donated her plasma to the 'plasma bank' of a state-run facility here on Saturday, and urged others to also do it.

The step by the AAP legislator also drew praise from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The required tests and counselling was done at the ILBS this afternoon, and later she donated plasma," a senior official said.

The first-of-its-kind 'plasma bank' in the country was recently set up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS) in south Delhi.

A person who has recently recovered from COVID-19, usually develops antibodies against the coronavirus and then this is collected and transferred to a sick patient through plasma. Each person can donate 250-500 ml of plasma.

The first dosage of 250 ml is given to the recipient, and if needed second dosage of 250 ml after 24 hours can be given.

"Donated plasma at the ILBS Plasma Bank today! Would like to urge all recovered COVID patients to come forward and donate their plasma. It is very rare that one gets an opportunity to save someone's life; and plasma can do just that!," Atishi tweeted.

Chief Minister Kejriwal has been urging people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate plasma.

AAP spokesperson Akshay Marathe also donated plasma, and shared pictures on Twitter.

"Delightful experience today donating plasma at Delhi govt's plasma bank at the ILBS Hospital with @AtishiAAP. One can't imagine just how hassle-free the entire process is. Happy to be able to contribute to our CM @ArvindKejriwal ji's mission to save as many as lives as possible," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Atishi took to Twitter to inform that she was now eligible to donate plasma.

"Happy to share that I'm now eligible for donating plasma, as per medical protocols. I will be donating plasma at Delhi Govt's plasma bank in ILBS today!," she tweeted.

Kejriwal praised her decision, and shared her tweet with a comment, "V good Atishi!".

AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi had earlier donated plasma.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain too had expressed his desire on Twitter, to donate plasma.

Strict guidelines have been issued as to who are eligible to donate plasma, at present.

People in the age group of 18 to 60 years, who have fully recovered from COVID-19 and have showed no symptoms for 14 days can go for donation, subject to strict guidelines for eligible donors.

Someone weighing less than 50 kg, women who have ever been pregnant, cancer survivors, and those with kidney, heart, lung or liver diseases, are not eligible to donate plasma.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via