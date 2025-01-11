AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi shoots himself accidentally, declared dead

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi was declared dead on Saturday after he accidently shot himself. The incident reportedly occurred around 12 am. Gogi was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC), where he was declared dead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja, "As per the family members, he shot himself accidentally and sustained bullet injuries to his head. Gurpreet Gogi was declared dead at the hospital, his body has been kept at the mortuary in the DMC hospital."

Teja said the cause of death will be clear once post-mortem report comes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the DCP mentioned that the cause of death would be determined once the post-mortem report is received.

"Cause of the death will be clear once the post-mortem reports come.." the DCP further added.

The incident occurred around midnight, and the MLA was declared dead upon arrival at DMC hospital, according to officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The incident happened around midnight, and he was declared dead when he was brought to the DMC hospital..." said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh.

Further investigations are underway.