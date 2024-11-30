Aam Aadmi Party leader Naresh Balyan was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday night in connection with an extortion case. The development came hours after the BJP released an audio clip alleging that the AAP leader is talking to gangster. The incident has sparked a fresh war of words between the two parties — with Balyan insisting that he would lodge police cases against those who "spread lies" about him.

The AAP lawmaker was detained by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday evening for questioning in connection with an extortion case from 2023. He was subsequently arrested with officials citing an audio clip of his interaction with notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan. The conversation allegedly involved discussions about the collection of ransom money from businessmen.

“I am sending notices to all those who have spread the false clip and getting FIRs registered against them. Remember, I am not a Congressman. Those who spread lies should be ready for legal action,” the AAP MLA had countered earlier on Saturday.

Senior members of the BJPhad played an audio clip — purportedly featuring Balyan — during a press conference on Saturday. The party alleged that the AAP MLA was “talking to a gangster to extort money from a builder” during the interaction. Posts shared by the BJP on X also accused a close aide of Balyan of “talking to a gangster about a land deal, and blackmailing several other businesspersons”.

“Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan in a conversation with a gangster. The gangster asks why the AAP leader has filed a complaint against him. Balyan replies that he was being blackmailed by the gangster and his goons. The gangster responds that he would make some recording of Balyan viral, listening to which the MLA flips and starts singing like a canary,” the BJP wrote.