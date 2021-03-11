OPEN APP
Home >News >India >AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tests positive for Covid-19, isolates self

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The AAP MLA and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman has confirmed the news on Twitter.

"I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19," Chadha said. He also said that no serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure, he will be practicing self-isolation for the next few days.

The AAP leader also appealed to those who came in direct contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions.

"My humble appeal to all who have came in direct contact with me in the last few days - if you notice any symptoms, please get yourself tested & take all necessary precautions. It is our responsibility to keep ourselves & others safe, preventing further spread of the virus," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 370 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in nearly two months, even as the positivity rate rose to 0.52%, according to data shared by the Health Department.

The death toll rose to 10,931 with three more fatalities, the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department stated.

Delhi had recorded 320 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, breaching the 300-mark again after a gap of two days.

On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases, respectively, were recorded in the national capital. The city had registered 321 coronavirus cases and a death last Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down in February, and on February 26, 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in that month.

On Wednesday, 370 new coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the infection tally to 6,42,030, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 1,900 on Wednesday from 1,812 on Tuesday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.52% from 0.48% on Tuesday.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise" to complacency in people and not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and “assuming all is well now".

The total number of tests conducted on Tuesday stood at 71,153, including 45,322 RT-PCR tests and 25,831 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

