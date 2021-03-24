In his plea before the high court, he has sought that the trial court's verdict be set aside, acquitting him of all charges.
According to the prosecution, on September 9, 2016, Bharti, along with nearly 300 others, brought down the fence of a boundary wall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here with a JCB operator.
A magistrate had in January sentenced him to two years in prison.
On Tuesday, a Delhi court upheld an order sentencing Bharti to two years in jail for assault case after which he was taken into custody and sent to the prison, his lawyer said.
In January, Bharti was granted bail to enable him to file an appeal before the high court against his conviction in the case and jail term.