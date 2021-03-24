AAP MLA Somnath Bharti moves Delhi HC challenging conviction, 2-yr jail term in assault1 min read . 02:44 PM IST
In his plea before the high court, he has sought that the trial court's verdict be set aside, acquitting him of all charges
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and two-year sentence for assaulting AIIMS security staff.
Bharti was taken into custody and sent to prison on Tuesday after the pronouncement of the verdict by a trial court in the national capital.
In his plea before the high court, he has sought that the trial court's verdict be set aside, acquitting him of all charges.
According to the prosecution, on September 9, 2016, Bharti, along with nearly 300 others, brought down the fence of a boundary wall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here with a JCB operator.
On Tuesday, a Delhi court upheld an order sentencing Bharti to two years in jail for assault case after which he was taken into custody and sent to the prison, his lawyer said.
A magistrate court had in January sentenced him to two years in prison.
In January, Bharti was granted bail to enable him to file an appeal before the high court against his conviction in the case and jail term.
The magistrate court had acquitted Bharti's associates and co-accused -- Jagat Saini, Dileep Jha, Sandeep Sonu and Rakesh Pandey -- citing a lack of evidence against them.
The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint from R S Rawat, Chief Security Officer, AIIMS.
Bharti had told the court that police officials and other witnesses had deposed against him in order to falsely implicate him in the case.
