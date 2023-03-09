Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were sworn in as Ministers within the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Thursday afternoon. The move was necessitated by the arrest and subsequent resignation of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The latter had held 18 portfolios until last month, taking over several departments upon the arrest of Satyendar Jain.

Atishi was allotted Education, PWD, Power and Tourism portfolios. Meanwhile, Saurabh Bharadwaj has been assigned the Health, Water and Industries and Urban Development departments.

The two AAP MLAs were sworn in by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhur also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier this week President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignations of both Sisodia and Jain, paving the way for other AAP leaders to be inducted into the cabinet. The senior AAP leaders are both currently lodged in Tihar jail and under investigation by the CBI and ED.

Following Sisodia's resignation, fellow Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot had taken over the Finance, Planning, Public Works (PWD), Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Water departments. He has also assumed responsibility for all other departments not specifically allocated to any minister. In the absense of Sisodia, Gahlot is also set to present the city state's budget later this month.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand had been tasked with the education, health and other departments for the interim period.

(With inputs from agencies)