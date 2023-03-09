AAP's Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj join Kejriwal cabinet - Which portfolios will they handle?1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 05:01 PM IST
The development comes days after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignations of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain - both currently lodged in Tihar jail.
Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were sworn in as Ministers within the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Thursday afternoon. The move was necessitated by the arrest and subsequent resignation of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The latter had held 18 portfolios until last month, taking over several departments upon the arrest of Satyendar Jain.
