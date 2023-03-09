Following Sisodia's resignation, fellow Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot had taken over the Finance, Planning, Public Works (PWD), Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Water departments. He has also assumed responsibility for all other departments not specifically allocated to any minister. In the absense of Sisodia, Gahlot is also set to present the city state's budget later this month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}