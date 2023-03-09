AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to take oath as Delhi Ministers today2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 01:19 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignations of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain, who are currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj will be sworn in as Ministers in the Delhi cabinet on Thursday. This came after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignations of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain, who are currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
