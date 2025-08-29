AAP ministers on flood inspection caught boasting of Sweden, Goa cruises; face backlash | Video

Punjab floods: A viral video shows Punjab ministers Barinder Kumar Goyal, Laljit Bhullar, and Harbhajan Singh wearing life jackets, wading through floodwaters and discussing their recent trips to Sweden and Goa while inspecting flood-affected areas. It has sparked outrage on social media and among the members of Congress in the state.

Advertisement

Another minister mentioned Goa during the conversation. They discussed their trips for a few minutes, after which one of the ministers highlighted people standing on the roofs of their houses, according to an NDTV report.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers over their discussion timing, considering the state has been hit by floods. He took to X and said, “Flood-hit families in Punjab beg for a glass of drinking water, but @AAPPunjab Ministers @barinder_goyal, @Laljitbhullar and @AAPHarbhajan found time to relive their 'golden memories' of luxury cruises in Sweden & Goa. What a relief tour!”

Advertisement

Social media users react One of the social media users remarked, “What a disgrace such leaders are, Punjabis will never forgive such lack of empathy.” Another said, "Enjoying cruise voyages at the cost of people who are trying hard to just survive the day. What shameless people, forgot that they were elected to serve people."

Punjab floods update Over 6,600 people have been evacuated from multiple flood-hit areas across Punjab, officials reported on Thursday, as a state minister urged the central government to grant a special relief package for the rain-devastated region, PTI reported.

With floodwaters continuing to rise in several districts, the Amritsar administration deployed amphibious all-terrain off-road (ATOR) vehicles and boats to rescue stranded residents in the Ramdas area. These specialized ATOR vehicles are capable of navigating both flooded zones and rough landscapes.

Advertisement

In Gurdaspur, authorities used drones to deliver essential supplies such as medicines, dry food, and bottled water to people marooned in the Dera Baba Nanak region.

Also Read | This private university bans American soft drinks on campus. Know why

Meanwhile, in a show of solidarity, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his cabinet ministers, and Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have pledged to donate one month’s salary to support ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Punjab is facing what many are calling its worst flooding since 1988. The swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers have overflowed, inundating vast areas of farmland and rural settlements. Continuous heavy rainfall in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir has worsened the situation, swelling the rivers beyond their capacity. The most severely affected areas include Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.