AAP moves SC against Delhi HC stay on reserving 80% ICU beds for covid patients

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order staying its decision to reserve 80% ICU beds in private hospitals for covid-19 patients.

On 22 September, a single-judge bench of Delhi High Court had stayed the decision of the state government directing 33 private hospitals to reserve 80% of their ICU beds for covid-19 patients. The bench had held that such a direction was in violation of the fundamental rights of those patients who had other serious health conditions.

While staying the Delhi government's 13 September order, the high court had rebuked the state counsel and asked whether non-covid patients have a right to life or not.

"Del HC has stayed our order to increase ICU beds in pvt hospitals. Filed appeal in SC yesterday. We hope SC will lift the stay keeping in view the critical situation," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The petition in the apex court was filed on Thursday morning.

The Delhi government has also challenged the 22 September order before a two-judge bench in the high court. The division bench is likely to hear the case on 27 November.

(PTI contributed to the story)

